PM inaugurates new river ferry service connecting Thailand and Malaysia in Narathiwat

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha recently visited Narathiwat province to check on the progress of government projects in the area.

During his visit, the prime minister inaugurated a new river ferry service connecting Thailand and Malaysia.

The service will transport people, cargo and vehicles across the Ko Lok River, connecting Tak Bai Customs House in Thailand with Pengkalan Kubor Customs House in Malaysia.







The Narathiwat Provincial Administrative Organization launched the new ferry as a replacement for an older one. It can carry up to 30 passengers and at least nine vehicles weighing 2.5 tons each. The government has allocated around 38 million baht to fund the project.

Narathiwat province serves as a special border economic area and the Thai government has set a development goal to improve infrastructure across all modes of transport in the region. The premier noted that Narathiwat has significant potential in terms of resources.







The new ferry service is expected to facilitate the transportation of cargo and cross-border tourism between Thailand and Malaysia, thereby advancing the region’s economic development.

After the inauguration ceremony, Gen Prayut visited the Princess of Naradhiwas University to meet with local government officials, military and police officers, community leaders and religious leaders before returning to Bangkok. (NNT)



























