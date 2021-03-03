Thai Boxing added to European Games 2023

BANGKOK – Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport was added to the European Games 2023, according to Thai Koo Fah Facebook page.

The European Games is a continental multi-sport event held every four years. The third European Games will be held from June 9-25, 2023 in Kraków, Poland.

The International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA), as the world governing body for the sport said the categories for the European Games comprise 7 male and female divisions and 2 mixed gender team events. (TNA)











