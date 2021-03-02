Thailand ‘vaccine passport’ & ‘quarantine-free’ guarantees at least 5 million foreign visitors

By Pattaya Mail
Thai government was waiting for a World Health Organization (WHO) announcement on vaccine passports before issuing the measure.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry has asked the Public Health Ministry for approval to launch a vaccine passport system in a bid to kick-start the tourism industry this year.

Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said adopting a vaccine passport or a similar method of enabling foreign tourists to avoid the need for quarantine would guarantee at least 5 million foreign visitors to Thailand.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry is working with other concerned departments and the key decision makers in the government to launch a vaccine passport system in a bid to kick-start the tourism industry this year.


