Thailand ‘vaccine passport’ & ‘quarantine-free’ guarantees at least 5 million foreign visitors

The Tourism and Sports Ministry has asked the Public Health Ministry for approval to launch a vaccine passport system in a bid to kick-start the tourism industry this year.

Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said adopting a vaccine passport or a similar method of enabling foreign tourists to avoid the need for quarantine would guarantee at least 5 million foreign visitors to Thailand.

He said the government was waiting for a World Health Organization (WHO) announcement on vaccine passports before issuing the measure. (NNT)









