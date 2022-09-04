‘Thai Bangkaew dog’ recognized as a global breed by FCI

The ‘Thai Bangkaew dog’ has been recognized as a global breed by the Fédération Cynologique Internationale, or FCI.

Thanks to this official recognition, Thai Bangkaew dogs are now allowed to participate in international competitions approved by the FCI.







The Thai Bangkaew Dog is an old breed that originated from Bangkaew village, Thanang-ngamsubdistrict, Bang-rakam district, in Phitsanulok province. The breed traces its ancestry back to a cross between a Buddhist abbot’s local black-and-white female dog and a now-extinct wild dog, producing today’s Bangkaew breed. Since 1957, selective breeding from single litters has produced the new generations to this day. Thai Bangkaew dogs are regarded as a precious heritage of Phitsanulok province.

The dogs are bred widely in the province and have become so famous nationwide that they are bred in every part of Thailand. (PRD)

































