BANGKOK, Thailand – The Bank of Thailand (BOT), on November 7, has confirmed that the Thai baht has weakened to 34.20 THB per US dollar, aligning with regional currency movements following the US presidential election where Donald Trump emerged victorious. Since the beginning of the year, the baht has depreciated slightly by 0.42%, with capital flows remaining normal.

The BOT continues to monitor the situation closely, as financial markets and currency movements are expected to remain volatile.