Bangkok Governor welcomes UN Road Safety Envoy, showcases model school program

BANGKOK, Thailand – Governor Chadchart Sittipunt welcomed Mr. Jean Todt, the UN’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, during a visit to Chimplee School in Taling Chan district, where Bangkok’s “Road Safety Culture School” initiative is in its second year, Nov 6.

The program, part of the city’s 2024 Bangkok Road Safety Command Center initiative, aims to instill road safety practices and discipline in schools, preparing young students to become role models in traffic safety.



Governor Chadchart presented the “Kids Lead, Adults Join” campaign to Mr. Todt, outlining how Bangkok’s Traffic and Transport Department, in collaboration with local and national road safety organizations, has actively worked since 2020 to reduce road accidents. This effort includes a city-wide “Good Travel, Safe Roads” policy with annual campaigns aimed at fostering public participation in creating a new safety culture on Bangkok’s roads.

The “Kids Lead, Adults Join” initiative is one of the six strategic “BMA 6 Game Changers” focused on road safety. It includes model schools selected from six Bangkok districts, where teachers and students collaborate to improve traffic discipline.







The campaign aims to create a culture of road safety, encouraging young “Traffic Discipline Ambassadors” to promote safe practices among their peers, families, and communities.

After the briefing, Governor Chadchart, Mr. Todt, and other officials visited improvements in the area surrounding Chimplee School, including a “Miniature Traffic City” and safe driving simulation activities that recently earned the school a top award. Following the visit, discussions continued on strengthening cooperation between Bangkok and the UN to further enhance road safety in the city.

Bangkok’s recent achievements in reducing accident rates demonstrate significant progress toward a safer, more aware society through collaborative efforts with government agencies, international organizations, and community networks.



















































