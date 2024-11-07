Bangkok Governor welcomes UN Road Safety Envoy, showcases model school program

By Pattaya Mail
0
116
Mr. Jean Todt visits Bangkok to observe the city’s innovative Road Safety Culture School program aimed at instilling road safety habits in young students.

BANGKOK, Thailand – Governor Chadchart Sittipunt welcomed Mr. Jean Todt, the UN’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, during a visit to Chimplee School in Taling Chan district, where Bangkok’s “Road Safety Culture School” initiative is in its second year, Nov 6.

The program, part of the city’s 2024 Bangkok Road Safety Command Center initiative, aims to instill road safety practices and discipline in schools, preparing young students to become role models in traffic safety.

Governor Chadchart presented the “Kids Lead, Adults Join” campaign to Mr. Todt, outlining how Bangkok’s Traffic and Transport Department, in collaboration with local and national road safety organizations, has actively worked since 2020 to reduce road accidents. This effort includes a city-wide “Good Travel, Safe Roads” policy with annual campaigns aimed at fostering public participation in creating a new safety culture on Bangkok’s roads.

The “Kids Lead, Adults Join” initiative is one of the six strategic “BMA 6 Game Changers” focused on road safety. It includes model schools selected from six Bangkok districts, where teachers and students collaborate to improve traffic discipline.


Highlighting the “Kids Lead, Adults Join” campaign, the governor explains efforts to reduce road accidents through community and school partnerships.

The campaign aims to create a culture of road safety, encouraging young “Traffic Discipline Ambassadors” to promote safe practices among their peers, families, and communities.

After the briefing, Governor Chadchart, Mr. Todt, and other officials visited improvements in the area surrounding Chimplee School, including a “Miniature Traffic City” and safe driving simulation activities that recently earned the school a top award. Following the visit, discussions continued on strengthening cooperation between Bangkok and the UN to further enhance road safety in the city.

Bangkok’s recent achievements in reducing accident rates demonstrate significant progress toward a safer, more aware society through collaborative efforts with government agencies, international organizations, and community networks.


Students at Chimplee School showcase their Miniature Traffic City, a hands-on model used to teach road safety rules and responsible driving behavior.
The “Kids Lead, Adults Join” initiative empowers students to become Traffic Discipline Ambassadors, promoting safety practices among peers and family members.



Governor Chadchart outlines strategic initiatives like the model school program, part of the city’s efforts to reduce road accidents and raise safety awareness.
The UN envoy views the school’s safe driving simulation program, recently recognized for excellence in promoting road safety education.



After the school tour, Bangkok officials and Mr. Todt discuss ongoing collaboration with the UN to build on Bangkok’s success in reducing road accidents.















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR