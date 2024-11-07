Feng Shui master scam nets over 80 million baht, victims lured to fix spiritual problems

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai police are investigating a high-profile Feng Shui consultant scam that has allegedly ensnared at least 25 victims and caused over 80 million baht in losses, Nov 6.

Pol Col Anek Taosuphab, Deputy Commander of the Suppression Division, revealed that the renowned Feng Shui master had been luring clients with promises of spiritual guidance and prosperity, only to defraud them of large sums of money. Victims reported being asked to perform rituals and purchase Feng Shui items and statues to rectify alleged spiritual imbalances in their homes or businesses.



The victims have described similar incidents, where the Feng Shui master would visit their homes or workplaces and identify various spiritual problems that required immediate attention.

The police official added that one victim from Malaysia had also filed a complaint with the authorities.







Investigators are looking into whether the Feng Shui master’s actions constitute fraud or violate Thailand’s Computer Crimes Act, given the widespread nature of the alleged scam and the use of social media to promote their services.

While the police have yet to summon the Feng Shui master for questioning, they are actively investigating the case and collecting evidence from victims. (TNA)

































