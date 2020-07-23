Thai authorities enforce security measures for illegal entry along Malaysian border

Thai authorities continue stringent security measures along the Malaysian border to prevent illegal entry that will potentially pose risk of a second coronavirus outbreak.







After the initial COVID-19 border lockdown in March, the Thai government opened border for Thai nationals to return home on April 18. Since then, over 7,000 Thai migrant workers in Malaysia have crossed the Sadao border checkpoint in Songkhla and returned to their hometowns.

However, there have been dozens of Thais caught for illegal re-entry because they crossed the natural border to avoid the 14-day mandatory health quarantine.

More border patrol units have been dispatched to prevent the illegal entry that endangers the public. (TNA)











