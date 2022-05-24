Thai authorities arrest 6 Vietnamese merchants using unfair scales in durian sales

Efforts are underway to crack down on durian traders who cheat by manipulating weighing scales.

Arwut Wongsawas, deputy director-general of the Department of Internal Trade (DIT), said his agency is working with officials from the Central Investigation Bureau to address the issue. The move came after authorities received complaints from customers about foreign vendors who allegedly used rigged weighing scales to scam buyers.



An investigation revealed that the vendors were in fact using unverified scales. Six Vietnamese merchants were subsequently arrested and each fined 10,000 baht.

Use of unauthorized scales violates the 1999 Measurement Act and violators can face up to seven years in prison or a fine of up to 280,000 baht.







The DIT deputy chief urged people to inform authorities of suspected unfair traders by calling the department’s 1569 hotline. They can also file a complaint in person at local DIT offices nationwide. (NNT)

































