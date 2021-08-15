Thai Army prepares medical treatment for infected Karen villagers

Thailand’s Third Army is preparing to send a transport helicopter to ferry Karen villagers, in Tak’s Umphang district who are infected with COVID-19, out of the area for medical treatment.

Third Army commander Lt Gen Apichet Suesat said the helicopter will take off as soon as it is cleared to fly, to transport the Karen villagers in Le Tong Ku village in Mae Chan sub-district to hospital.







According to the commander, it took the soldiers about eight hours to reach the village from the town in Umphang district, due to rough terrain and inclement weather.

He said soldiers from the 4th Infantry Regiment have also been dispatched to the village to carry out testing and to take care of COVID-19 patients. The troops are working with medical workers from Umphang Hospital. Antigen test kits are being used and about a hundred have tested positive so far. The virus is also said to have spread to four other villagers. (NNT)
























