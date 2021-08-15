CCTV catches Pattaya woman kicking over motorbikes

By Pattaya Mail
CCTVs caught a woman kicking four motorcycles outside a security guard company.

A Pattaya security company is trying to identify a woman who kicked over four employee motorbikes.

Security cameras caught the short-haired woman dressed in shorts and a short-sleeved shirt stopping in an alleyway alongside the TNG Professional Security Group Co. around 4 p.m. Aug. 9. The woman got out of the car, kicked over three motorbikes, with the third knocking over a fourth.



Operations Manager Thongchai Janthong claimed some of the bikes were damaged, but did not specify what was broken.
He said the bikes belonged to night shift employees who discovered the damage after returning to the parking area.


Thongchai said the company has been in business for ten years and knows all the neighbors. The woman is not one of them. He said that while motorbikes block part of the road, he always moves vehicles if neighbors complain.

The manager said the woman might have been upset that parked bikes narrowed the road. He is debating whether to file a complaint with police.

From CCTV footage, it appears the shop on the other side of the narrow soi installed old tires to keep the bikes from blocking their shudders, which narrowed the street further.









