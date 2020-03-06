3 major Pattaya events succumb to coronavirus paranoia

Jetsada Homklin
Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome announces the St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17, the Pattaya Music Festival from March 20-21, and the Tropixx Music Festival scheduled for April 10-11 have all been cancelled.
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17, the Pattaya Music Festival from March 20-21, and the Tropixx Music Festival scheduled for April 10-11 have all been cancelled out of fear of spreading the COVID-19 virus.



So far, no COVID-19 cases have surfaced in either Pattaya or the entire Chonburi Province. City fathers are working hard to make sure it stays that way.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome made the announcement March 4 at city hall, making sure the city hosts no large gatherings while at the same time eliminating the revenue small businesses would have realized had the events gone on as scheduled.


