Thai Army has no other options than sealing off the border with Myanmar

Army soldiers are seriously sealing off the border with Myanmar where the novel coronavirus is spreading fast.

Meanwhile, a French woman was found with COVID-19 after her 14-day quarantine.







Army commander-in-chief Gen Narongphan Jitkaewtae visited Mae Sot and Phop Phra districts of Tak to inspect soldiers’ operations sealing off the border with Myanmar. He said that soldiers intensified their border patrols as COVID-19 was spreading fast in the neighboring country.

Gen Narongphan said serious border patrols were emphasized in Tak, Ranong and Chiang Rai provinces. He admitted that it was difficult to block illegal migrants due to numerous natural border crossings.

Meanwhile, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported eight new COVID-19 cases, all quarantined arrivals.

They comprised a Thai female airline employee, 31, arriving from the United Arab Emirates, a 32-year-old Thai soldier from South Sudan, a 54-year-old Thai businessman from Iran, a Thai male student aged 20, a French woman, a Thai woman aged 35 and a two-year-old Thai girl from Bahrain and a Swedish man aged 60.









Total cases rose to 3,727. Of them, 3,518 recovered and the death toll stood at 59.

The Department of Disease Control stated a French woman aged 57 tested positive for COVID-19 after her 14-day quarantine. She travelled to Samui Island. At-risk people are her husband and child who already tested negative for the disease. Officials were contacting twelve other people who travelled on the same flight for testing. (TNA)











