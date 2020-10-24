‘Mayor’s Tour’ highlights 7 Pattaya-area tourist attractions

Nongprue Mayor Mai Chaiyanit chose religious and natural attractions to be on his “Mayor’s Tour” for a new Chonburi tourism guide.







Mai and a team of district tourism-promotion officials visited Sutthawat Temple to pay respect to Luang Pho To, the Museum of Buddhist Art, the Pattaya Elephant Village, Mong Chang Elephant Cafe, Flower Land, the Pattaya Dolphinarium and the Pattaya Pony Farm on Oct. 23.

The team took photos of all the tourist spots and gathered details on hours and attractions that will be compiled in a new pocket guide and e-book being developed to drive Thai tourism by Chonburi Province. Each district will have a section called the “Mayor’s Tour.”

The newest attraction on the list is the Mong Chang Elephant Cafe, a jungle-themed coffee shop at the Pattaya Elephant Village. Camp staffers opened the cafe during the coronavirus shutdown to cover the large expense of feeding and caring for 14 elephants, their mahouts and families.



















