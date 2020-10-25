Samui Island still safe as close contacts to infected French woman tested negative

The Department of Disease Control admitted that a French woman contracted the novel coronavirus after her 14-day quarantine and her case possibly showed local infection.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, director of general communicable diseases at the department, said the French woman aged 57 arrived from Limoges together with her husband and son on Sept 30 on the TG933 flight of Thai Airways International.

They stayed at an alternative state quarantine facility in Samut Prakan province for 14 days and tested negative twice.

Then they traveled to Samui island of Surat Thani. A friend picked them up and sent them to their residence on the island. There the family went to convenience stores and department stores.

On Oct 17, the woman had a fever, excessive phlegm and muscle pain and coughed. She sought treatment at Bangkok Hospital on the island on Oct 20 and then tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr Sophon said high-risk people were her husband and son but they tested negative. Officials called other passengers and crewmembers on the family’s flight to COVID-19 tests. A close friend was already tested and there were 21 low-risk people who are hospital staff. Initially, about 100 persons who had come in close contact with her tested negative for coronavirus.

Loading…

The Department of Disease Control assumed the French woman contracted the disease in Thailand because she had arrived in the country for 17 days. The good news was that she had always worn a face mask, Dr Sophon said.

She is among four new coronavirus cases, reported on Saturday. Three others are those, who returned from abroad. (TNA)











