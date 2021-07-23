Thai Army deploys aircraft to transport patients to provinces far from Bangkok

The army deployed its transport aircraft to send asymptomatic COVID-19 cases back home in remote areas. The service can be booked via tel. 0 2270 5685-9.

Army commander-in-chief Gen Narongpan Jitkaewtae ordered the use of the C-295 transport aircraft to send patients to provinces far from Bangkok so that they could avoid lengthy road trips.







The army set up a coordination center to handle its COVID-19 responses which included the airlifts. It used the airplane to send COVID-19 cases to treatment facilities in provinces. The cases also covered those with mild symptoms whom the management of conventional hospitals wanted to move to field hospitals.



The army also prepared 37 field hospitals at its camps in provinces to admit COVID-19 cases.

People can seek the assistance from the coordination center via phone number 0 2270 5685-9 around the clock or direct contacts with local units of the army. (TNA)



















