List of vaccines currently administered in Thailand and in other ASEAN countries
Foreign worker numbers in Pattaya take a tumble
The pandemic has reduced the need for foreign labour to supplement the Thai workforce by up to 50 percent. In 2019, Chonburi province (which...
Thailand suspends inter-provincial travel until Aug 2 and more updates on current situation
From February 28 to July 22, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 15.38 million doses of vaccine Public Health Ministry is urging six...
Thai FDA approves ‘antibody cocktail’ in treating patients aged 12 and above
Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) has announced the approval of the ‘antibody cocktail’ for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, streamlining its approval through...
Vaccine pre-registration open for foreign residents aged 60-74 residing in Bangkok and 5 provinces
Thailand’s Department of Disease Control, the Central Vaccination Centre and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have launched COVID-19 vaccination services for elderly foreigners residing...
Foreign visitors complete 7-day stay in Phuket able to travel to other Thailand southern...
Thailand’s Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) has approved a proposal to let foreign visitors, participating in the Phuket ‘sandbox’ scheme, to visit other...