Bangkok police investigate celebrities on their ‘Call Out’ posts and criticisms against government

Police are checking the messages of 25 actors and celebrities who have called out criticisms on the government’s performance via social media and will take legal action if they violate laws.

Pol Maj Gen Piya Tavichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said the bureau received a complaint from Sonthiya Sawasdee who asked police to check if the 25 people did wrong in relation to their criticisms against politicians and the government through social media.







The bureau forwarded the complaint to concerned police stations where interrogators would look into the criticisms. If the criticisms defamed anyone, police would tell affected people to file their complaint, Pol Maj Gen Piya said.

Besides, police would file complaints by themselves in the cases that they could do, including the cases of false input which violated the Computer Crime Act, he said. (TNA)



















