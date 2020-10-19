Thai Army deploy officers to monitor illegal border crossings

The Royal Thai Army Commander in Chief, Gen Narongpan Jittkaewtae has ordered army units in border areas to enhance the present measures that prevent illegal border crossings, and help support disease control operations at 22 border crossings.







The units are ordered to deploy officers to help at 12 state quarantine facilities, prepare treatment facilities for patients, provide face masks, guidance, and raise awareness among officers, their families, and the general public.









The army will also distribute essential items to affected persons, using its Army Delivery campaign to help reduce the economic impact.

The commander in chief has expressed his care for the officers, especially during the transition from the rainy season to winter. Military units are ordered to work with the Army Medical Department to find additional measures to reduce the infection risk among officers, while allowing them to fulfil their duties in all operations. (NNT)











