Thai Army Chief wants returning soldiers from Hawaii to be quarantined in Bangkok

Thai Army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong ordered quarantine in Bangkok for 151 soldiers who will return from the LF2020 exercise in Hawaii.

The 151 soldiers were set to return from the Lightning Forge Exercise 2020 (LF2020) drill in Hawaii on July 22.





They will pass check-ups before boarding their plane. Upon their arrival, they will be tested for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and sent to their quarantine facility right away. The army prepared a hotel in Bangkok for the quarantine.

Meanwhile, 2nd army chief Lt Gen Thanya Kiatisan said the 151 soldiers were the personnel of the 2nd army and they would not be quarantined in Nakhon Ratchasima province as reported.

The early report only referred to a discussion with the governor of Nakhon Ratchasima, he said. (TNA)





