Thai Army chief says Lazada ban implemented to protect monarchy

The Royal Thai Army chief has issued a statement pertaining to the prohibition on any purchases made through the online shopping platform Lazada, as well as the entry of its delivery trucks onto military premises.

A recent controversial advertisement from the shopping platform sparked an uproar on social media last week. The advertisement has been heavily criticized for mocking people with disabilities and has implications that disrespect the monarchy.



Thai Army Chief General Narongpan Jitkaewtha said he is doing his duty to cherish, protect and defend Thailand’s most important institution, adding that protecting the monarchy is the responsibility of all Thais. He noted that while the ad’s creators have the right to express their opinions, they must ensure that their actions do not negatively impact others.







The chief also confirmed that the army will only ban the platform and take no additional action, as other state agencies have already implemented their own measures in relation to this issue. (NNT)































