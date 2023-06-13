TAT showcases ‘Amazing Thailand Festival 2023’ in New York

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) hosted the ‘Amazing Thailand Festival 2023’ in New York City on 3-5 June at the iconic Oculus Plaza World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. The event’s goal was to educate the North American market about Thailand’s diverse array of meaningful travel opportunities. “The Amazing Thailand Festival 2023 was conceptualized to inspire local New Yorkers and visitors alike to visit Thailand through a showcase an exciting array of cultural, traditional, and contemporary performances and activities,” according to Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications. These all illustrate Thailand’s 5F soft-power pillars of food, film, festivals, fights, and fashion, which show the kingdom’s wide range of chances for enriching vacation experiences. The event, which lasted two days, featured a wide range of entertainment, such as traditional folk dances, Thai drag performances, puppet plays, Muay Thai demonstrations, and fashion shows with Thai textiles. (PRD)















