Thai and Russian Foreign Ministers meet during UN General Assembly, New York

On 21 September 2023, H.E. Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, had a bilateral meeting with H.E. Mr. Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, during the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Both sides agreed to work closely to further enhance cooperation across various areas, such as security, economic, science and technology, and cultural cooperation.

Both sides also discussed cooperation in the international fora, including ASEAN, BRICS and UN, and exchanged views on regional and international issues. (NNT)





























