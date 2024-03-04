Thai and Australian ministers discuss ASEAN’s role in Myanmar peace and stability

Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs held a bilateral meeting with Senator the Honourable Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia during the Special Summit to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations.

On this occasion, both sides discussed the close ties between Thailand and Australia. The Foreign Ministers also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation as Strategic Partners, namely economic cooperation, trade and investment, as well as potential cooperation in the targeted sectors, including clean energy transition, electric vehicles, and precision agriculture.







Furthermore, both sides deliberated on agricultural labour mobility and exchanged views on the regional development, especially, the situation in Myanmar and ASEAN’s role to help support peace and stability in Myanmar. This meeting reflects the mutual commitment to drive forward and maintain the momentum of the close relationship. (MFA)









































