Chiang Mai continues tireless effort to extinguish forest fires raging across lower districts

National Park officials in Chiang Mai continue to engage in a strenuous effort to extinguish forest fires raging across the lower districts, with efforts complicated by local practices.

The battle continued on Sunday (Mar 3) in Mae Wang, Hot, and Mae Chaem districts, where fires were reignited in areas previously declared controlled, including Ob Luang National Park. The situation has been partly attributed to local villagers’ traditional belief in the benefits of fire for promoting the growth of wild vegetables and mushrooms, alongside accidental spreads from farmland clearing.







Officials said the fires have degraded air quality in the region, pushing PM2.5 levels beyond the safe limit established at 37.5 micrograms per cubic meter of air. According to AIR4Thai, all six monitoring stations in Chiang Mai recorded elevated pollution levels, with Wat Sriphum subdistrict station reporting 45.5 ug/m3.

The local administration identified 134 hotspots across 14 of Chiang Mai’s 25 districts, with Mae Chaem and Hot districts recording the highest numbers. The 16th Conservation Area Administration Office reported several days of continuous fires in Mae Chaem, affecting both the national forest reserves and Mae Tho National Park. Efforts to control the spread include creating fire buffer zones and soliciting assistance from the Third Army Area to monitor and prevent further incidents. (NNT)































