Thai Ambassador urges Brazil to help counter border conflict disinformation

BRASILIA – Thailand’s Ambassador to Brazil, Kundhinee Aksornwong, met with a senior Brazilian foreign ministry official on Wednesday to provide facts on the Thai-Cambodian border situation and urge an end to disinformation campaigns surrounding the conflict.

During her meeting with Susan Kleebank, Brazil’s Secretary of Asia and the Pacific, the Ambassador affirmed Thailand’s commitment to a peaceful resolution based on international law and humanitarian principles. She stressed that Thailand has exercised utmost restraint and that its military response has always been in self-defense and limited to necessary military targets.







The Ambassador warned that false information deliberately undermines the environment for future negotiations and damages Thailand’s international reputation. She also thanked Brazil for its concern, as reflected in two official statements the country issued in July.

Secretary Kleebank welcomed the positive developments from the recent General Border Committee (GBC) meeting and expressed support for a peaceful resolution. The two officials also discussed strengthening bilateral ties, including holding the 4th Thailand-Brazil Political Consultations in Thailand this year. (NNT)



































