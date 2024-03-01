Thai Airways to promote Karachi-Bangkok route

Royal Thai Consulate General in Karachi joined hands with Thai Airways in promoting Thai Airways’ Karachi-Bangkok direct flight through the visa section of the RTCG. The Thai Consul General in Karachi was joined by Mr. Rashid Siddiqui, Marketing Administration Manager of Thai Airways Karachi, officials from the RTCG, and Mr. Arif Suleman, President of Pak Thai Friendship Association and Business Forum.







This collaboration between the RTCG and Thai Airways is aimed at promoting tourism and business travel between Thailand and Pakistan. The direct flight route between Karachi and Bangkok provides a convenient and affordable option for travelers, and is expected to boost economic and cultural ties between the two countries. (MFA)























































