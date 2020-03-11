Thai Airways Int’l announces flight adjustments – Thailand & Overseas, check-in procedures

THAI requires health certificate clarifying no risk of COVID-19 from passengers traveling from Disease Infected Zones following the CAAT announcement.







Bangkok, 10 March, 2020 – Thai Airways International (THAI) has announced a new requirement for its passengers travelling from South Korea, China (including Hong Kong and Macau) and Italy to present a health certificate clarifying “no risk of COVID-19” prior to boarding pass issuance.

THAI’s passengers travelling from Seoul, Pusan, Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Macau, Rome and Milan are required to complete the T8 form issued under Thailand’s Communicable Disease Act 2015 and present to the Disease Control Officers at the quarantine office in their destination airports in Thailand.

THAI’s measure is in accordance with the notification of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) on COVID-19 control measures, which was issued on 8 March, 2020. The CAAT’s guidelines are in line with the Royal Thai Government’s announcement on 5 March, 2020, regarding the territories outside the Kingdom of Thailand: South Korea, Italy, Iran and China (including Hong Kong and Macau) defined as Disease Infected Zones for COVID-19.

In addition, THAI stated that as the ongoing outbreak of the COVID-19 decreased the number of passengers, THAI adjusted its flights to match passenger demand and advance bookings as follows:







Flights to Malaysia

Bangkok- Kuala Lumpur round trip

Cancellation of flights TG417/418 now until 31 March, 2020.

Flights to Denmark

Bangkok-Copenhagen round trip

Cancellation of flights TG950/951 on 12, 19, and 26 May, 2020.

Flights to Sweden

Bangkok-Stockholm round trip

Cancellation of flights TG960/961 on 14, 21, and 28 May, 2020.

Flights to Indonesia

Bangkok-Jakarta round trip

Cancellation of flights TG435/436 now until 31 March, 2020.

Flights to Sri Lanka

Bangkok- Colombo round trip

Cancellation of flight TG307 on 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, and 30 March, 2020, and flight TG308 on 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, and 31 March, 2020.

Loading…

Flights to India

– Bangkok-Bengaluru round trip

Cancellation of flight TG325 on 9, 10, 12, 16, 17, 19, 23, 24, 26, 30, and 31 March, 2020, and flight TG326 on 10, 11, 13, 17, 18, 20, 24, 25, 27, and 31 March, 2020, as well as 1 April 2020.

– Bangkok-Kolkata round trip

Cancellation of flight TG313 on 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, and 30 March, 2020, and flight TG314 on 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28, and 31 March, 2020.

– Bangkok-Hyderabad round trip

Cancellation of flight TG329 on 10, 12, 16, 17, 19, 23, 24, 26, 30, and 31 March, 2020, and flight TG330 on 11, 13, 17, 18, 20, 24, 25, 27, and 31 March, 2020, as well as 1 April, 2020.

– Bangkok-Chennai round trip

Cancellation of flight TG337 on 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, and 30 March, 2020, and flight TG338 on 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28, and 31 March, 2020.

– Bangkok-New Delhi round trip

Cancellation of flight TG335 on 6, 13, 20, and 27 March, 2020, and flight TG336 on 7, 14, 21, and 28 March, 2020.

Loading…

Flights to Oman

Bangkok-Karachi-Muscat roundtrip

Cancellation of flights TG507/508 on 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29, and 31 March, 2020.

For flight and/or route adjustments, passengers may contact the THAI Sale Offices, visit thaiairways.com, or call the THAI Contact Centre at Tel. 0-2356-1111, 24 hours a day.











