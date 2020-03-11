Doesn’t pay to tease the golf monster

Pattaya Sports Club Golf from Billabong

Monday March 9 Phoenix Gold Golf & Country Club Stableford

The days are hotting up. I think summer is here not on the way. At Phoenix Monday it was sweltering, with just a little breeze when we hit the high spots on the Ocean side. The course was in great condition even though there has been no rain apart from the storm that hit on the last Friday of February.







We said goodbye to Dave Bramley and his beautiful wife Ae who are going back to Wales to live, and John Locke and Nam also heading home for a number of months to get away from the heat here in Thailand.

Welcome home to Kiwi Bill Marsden, also back here after his sabbatical to New Zealand and for his first game back he took 4th prize on a three way count back with two of the French connection, all on 36 points. 24 points on the back nine sealed if for Bill.

Taking 3rd spot also on a count back was Gerard Lambert with 37 points, being beaten by David Kellorway also on 37 to take second spot.

Tim Knight had played himself into contention by the 18th tee, scoring 41 points to there, and was heard to say even if I have a bogie here it will be the best score ever. Alas, the golf monster must have been listening and a blob ensued. Bad luck mate, but still enough to take line honours.

There were 2 twos coming from Captain Cripple and the other went to Sandy Chapo.











