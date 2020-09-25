Thai Airways International to earn from simulators, sky tours

Thai Airways International (THAI) that is undergoing its rehabilitation process plans to generate income by opening its flight simulators to general people and organizing sky tours.







THAI chairman ACM Chaiyapruek Disayasarin said the airline would fly its Airbus A320 for people to have a bird’s-eye view of Thailand and take pictures of places of interest from the sky.

He cited that such sky tours would reach Wat Phra That Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai province.

According to him, the service will allow THAI to use its parked aircraft and its catering department will resume its inflight meal production. If the project is successful, it will expand to bigger planes such as Airbus A380 aircraft.

Such sky tours will start on Sept 26 and charge a passenger 5,000 baht, ACM Chaiyapruek said.

Meanwhile, Chatree Pongsak, THAI vice president for aviation resources development, said flight simulators would start to provide customers with cockpit experiences next month.

The service will begin with promotional fees of 16,000-24,000 baht for rides of 30-90 minutes. Pilots and co-pilots will welcome customers in the simulators. (TNA)







