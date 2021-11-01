Thai airports apply health safety measures on the first day of reopening

International airports in Thailand are implementing enhanced health and safety measures to accommodate the arrival of international tourists, as the country reopened for quarantine-free visits by vaccinated travelers. More than 100 international flights were scheduled to land in Bangkok today, with around 30,000 visitors expected to enter the country.

Airports of Thailand (AOT) President Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said all 6 airports under AOT’s management have started implementing the new protocol to accommodate the country’s reopening for quarantine-free visits by fully vaccinated visitors, with the Universal Protection measures and enhanced disease screening protocols in place.







Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thailand’s largest airport and the main international port of arrival, today saw a lively scene with more passengers now arriving after almost two years of hiatus. Officials and airport staff can be seen wearing protective gear, checking travel documents, and screening travelers for Covid symptoms.

The airport today saw 61 additional international flights, bringing the total number of flights on Monday to 440 – 230 domestic flights, 110 international flights, and 100 cargo flights.



The first international flight arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport today was the All Nippon Airways flight NH805 from Narita International Airport, carrying 43 passengers on board, 11 of whom are foreign nationals.

The AOT has recently introduced new facilities at Suvarnabhumi Airport, including 196 brand new self check-in kiosks and 42 self-service bag drop lanes at the departure hall.

Fully vaccinated travelers from 63 countries and territories can now enter 17 provinces of Thailand quarantine-free from now until 30 November.







The government is considering more cities and provinces where tourism revenue accounts for no less than 15% of the local income, as well as provinces bordering neighboring countries, to start accepting international visitors from 1 December. More economic and border areas are scheduled to reopen from New Year’s Day. (NNT)



























