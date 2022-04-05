Thai AirAsia opening international routes linking Thailand with key ASEAN and South Asian markets

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Thai AirAsia have announced their readiness to jointly promote travel to Thailand in key ASEAN and South Asian markets by utilizing the airline’s increasing regional flight network.

At the TAT Head Office in Bangkok today, TAT and Thai AirAsia held a joint press conference on their plans for cooperation in boosting tourism numbers back to Thailand. Joining Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific in the presentation was Mr. Santisuk Klongchaiya, Thai AirAsia Chief Executive Officer.



Mr. Tanes said, “Tourism from foreign markets to Thailand in 2022 is ready to improve thanks to, among other things, the easing of entry requirements into the kingdom and the easing of travel restrictions in source markets. Another important factor is the flight and seat capacity, and with Thai AirAsia’s plans to rebuild easy and adequate flight accessibility to Thailand, this is a good opportunity to stimulate interest among foreign travellers.”







TAT expects the 3rd Quarter to be a suitable time for market-driven operations, which will have a positive effect on the Thai tourism industry within the second half of this year. In a best-case scenario, some 10 million foreign tourists are expected to visit Thailand in 2022, generating tourism revenue of 625.8 billion Baht. ASEAN region source markets are expected to start travelling from April 2022, onwards.

Mr. Santisuk Klongchaiya, Thai AirAsia Chief Executive Officer, said, “Thai AirAsia is delighted to provide continued support in the return of foreign tourism to Thailand. Beginning in April 2022, we are gradually opening international routes linking the kingdom with key ASEAN and South Asian markets; namely, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, the Maldives, and India, totaling 18 routes.”

As has been the case before when Thai AirAsia has worked closely with TAT, different strategies are being developed according to the potential of each market, which are incorporated into the TAT’s action plan for the ASEAN region, South Asia and the South Pacific.



In the Singapore market, the ‘Rediscover Thailand’ campaign will promote Thai AirAsia’s Singapore-Don Mueang and Singapore-Phuket flights, which will start from 11-24 April, 2022, and target Millennials and young couples for travel in May to July. The campaign is expected to generate sales of 3,000 seats to Thailand.





In Malaysia, the focus will be on leisure group travel, and a ‘Health & Wellness in Amazing Thailand’ campaign will offer special discounts. Thai AirAsia’s flights to Thailand from Penang, Kuala Lumpur, and Johor Bahru will be promoted. The campaign hopes to sell 1,500 seats to Thailand.

For Indonesia, TAT is currently waiting for confirmation of Thai AirAsia’s Jakarta-Don Mueang and Bali-Don Mueang flight schedules.

For Cambodia, Thai AirAsia will open routes from Phnom Penh and Siem Reap to Thailand for a three-month period of May-July 2022, and 1,000 seats are expected to be sold. The focus will be on the FIT group and Millennial family markets, who are mainly interested in health and wellness and medical tourism.







Thai AirAsia’s routes to Thailand from Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang will be promoted to generate tourist traffic from Vietnam. In India, travel to Thailand will be promoted through various media channels and a joint TAT-Thai AirAsia blogger/influencer fam trip is planned, while the airline aims to introduce flights from Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Kochi, and Jaipur to increase market opportunities to Thailand from secondary urban areas in that country.

































