XJ Covid-19 variant likely detected in Thailand

A 34-year-old Thai man may be infected with XJ Covid-19 variant, a mutant hybrid of the BA.1 and BA.2 variants.

Dr Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) said he was a delivery man and had already made a full recovery.

He had previously received two shots of Sinopharm vaccine.



The XJ recombinant strain was first detected in Finland and Thailand has already reported the suspected case of the XJ variant to the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data (GISAID), he said.

On April 4, Thailand reported 24,892 new coronavirus cases and 97 more fatalities over the past 24 hours. (TNA)


































