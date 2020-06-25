Thai activists commemorate 88th anniversary of 1932 revolution

A group of Thai pro-democracy activists on Wednesday commemorated the 88th anniversary of the revolution that brought an end to the absolute monarchy in 1932.







They held commemorative activities at the Democracy Monument Wednesday morning in defiance of government warnings of COVID-19 threat and social-distancing regulations.

Police placed no-entry signs at the monument but later allowed the activists to hold the activities.

At these events, police officers were present to monitor the activities deemed defying the state of emergency that the government has declared since late March.

Security officers did not intervene or attempt to stop of the activities. (TNA)











