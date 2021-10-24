Test & Go: ‘Quarantine-Free Thailand’ reopening for vaccinated tourists Nov 1

Thailand is all set to welcome fully vaccinated foreign visitors, including returning Thais and foreign residents, from the approved countries to enter the Kingdom by air with no quarantine requirements from 1 November, 2021.

Thai Prime Minister, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, signed the entry guidelines for the quarantine-free reopening, published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette last night (21 October 2021) along with two other announcements on relaxed COVID-19 controls in 17 Thai destinations.







Travel by air from the approved countries. Currently, Thailand has approved quarantine-free entry for arrivals from Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, UK, USA, and Hong Kong. Must have been in the approved countries for 21 days or more. Transit/transfer from the approved counties is not allowed.

For returning Thais and foreign residents, it is not necessary to be in an approved country for 21 days or more, as long as they are travelling from Thailand to the approved country/s and return within the last 21 days. A Certificate of Entry (COE) or a proof of registration for entry Thailand via specified platform. Currently, the COE can be applied online https://coethailand.mfa.go.th/, A Medical Certificate with an RT-PCR lab result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected issued no more than 72 hours before travelling. A Medical Certificate of Recovery is also required from those having a lab result with COVID-19 detected to show that that have recovered from COVID-19 no later than 3 months. An insurance policy, with coverage clearly identified as no less than US$50,000, which should cover the cost of the treatment and other medical expenses associated with being infected with COVID-19, including in-patient hospitalisation for the whole duration in Thailand. *Except for Thai citizens who are entitled to the national health insurance system.* A payment confirmation for no less than a 1-night stay upon arrival at the approved quarantine facilities (Alternative Quarantine – AQ, Organisation Quarantine – OQ, or Alternative Hospital Quarantine – AHQ), or SHA Plus-certified hotel. The prepayment should cover both the 1-night accommodation, the required RT-PCR COVID-19 test, and an Antigen Test Kit (ATK). A Certificate of Vaccination (fully vaccinated). For those fully vaccinated, proof includes a Certificate of Vaccination with a vaccine approved by Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) (see here) or the World Health Organisation (WHO) (see here) no less than 14 days before their travel date.

and a Certificate of Vaccination with at least one dose of the approved vaccine at least 14 days before their travel date.

Travellers under 12 years of age, travelling with their parents or guardians, are exempt from this vaccination requirement, but must have a Medical Certificate with an RT-PCR lab result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected issued no more than 72 hours before travelling. Undergo the exit screening before departure to Thailand. Upon arrival at Thailand’s international airport, travellers must proceed directly by the approved airport transfer to the pre-arranged COVID-19 test centre, or the reserved accommodation and undergo the required RT-PCR COVID-19 test on Day 0-1. Travellers must download and install the specified alert application (MorChana), and must wait within the accommodation only for the test result, which should be available within the day. If testing negative for COVID-19, travellers can go anywhere in Thailand. Each traveller will receive an ATK that they have prepaid when booking the accommodation.

Any traveller experiencing COVID-19 symptoms must immediately get a test done, using the provided ATK. If experiencing no symptoms, travellers must use the provided ATK for COVID-19 self-testing on Day 6-7, and show the result to staff at the hotel or accommodation, as well as record the result (bot detected and non-detected) in the MorChana App.

Hotel/AQ staff must recommend that travellers self-monitor themselves for at least 7 days. If any traveller experiences COVID-19 symptoms, Hotel/AQ staff must immediately notify the officer in charge of communicable disease control in their respective area. For travelling from Thailand to other countries, travellers are advised to follow the guidelines and measures announced by the respective country of their destination.

From ‘Sandbox’ to ‘Business & Leisure Ultimate Experiences’ (Blue) Zone



Thailand continues to welcome fully vaccinated visitors from countries not on the list under relaxed requirements.

Travellers are welcome to choose from the 17 ‘Blue Zone’ destinations, up from currently 4 ‘Sandbox’ destinations, for their first 7-night mandatory stay within the destination before being able to move on to other parts of Thailand. Bangkok Krabi Chon Buri (Banglamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Ko Si Chang, and Sattahip – Na Jomtien and Bang Sarey) Chiang Mai (Mueang, Doi Tao, Mae Rim, and Mae Taeng,) Trat (Ko Chang) Buri Ram (Mueang) Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin and Nong Kae) Phang-Nga Phetchaburi (Cha-Am) Phuket Ranong (Ko Phayam) Rayong (Ko Samet) Loei (Chiang Khan) Samut Prakan (Suvarnabhumi Airport) Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, and Ko Tao) Nong Khai (Mueang, Sangkhom, Si Chiang Mai, and Tha Bo) Udon Thani (Mueang, Ban Dung, Kumphawapi, Na Yung, Nong Han, and Prachaksinlapakhom)

The two required COVID-19 tests have been revised to using the RT-PCR method for the first test upon arrival in Thailand, and the ATK method at the designated test centres for the second test, which takes place around Day 6-7.

The required health insurance coverage associated with being infected with COVID-19 will be reduced to US$50,000 (down from US$100,000).







Entry Thailand Under Alternative Quarantine (AQ) System

The quarantine period will remain 7 days for travellers who have been fully vaccinated with the approved vaccine, 10 days for air arrivals who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 14 days for land arrivals who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. However, they will be able to enjoy more activities within the hotel.

The 2 required COVID-19 tests have been revised to using the RT-PCR method for the first test upon arrival in Thailand, and the ATK method at the designated test centres for the second test which takes place around Day 8-9.

The required health insurance coverage associated with being infected with COVID-19 will be reduced to US$50,000 (down from US$100,000).

(TAT)



























