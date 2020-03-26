Temporary special exemption for transit passengers at Thai airports until March 31

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to inform foreign passengers transiting through Thailand to another country of the temporary relaxed rules on required documentation between now and 31 March, 2020.





According to the Office of International Cooperation, Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health (https://www.facebook.com/OICDDC/posts/2818635368257038), foreign passengers transiting through Thailand to another country (with a transit time of no more than 24 hours) are to comply with the following:

– Provide a Health Certificate prior to boarding at the airport of origin confirming that the passenger is fit to fly.

– Pass through a thermal scan upon arrival in Thailand and pass through a thermal scan prior to departure from Thailand.

– These passengers are required to remain in the designated transit areas and strictly comply with the disease control measures applicable at the airport of transit in Thailand.

The aforementioned measures are effective only until 31 March, 2020, 23.59 Hrs., Thailand local time. See the official announcement at https://www.caat.or.th/th/archives/48924 or download the official press release: Special exemption for transit passengers through Thailand.

After these dates, transit passengers will be required to present all required documentation in accordance with the upgraded guidelines by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) (Click to see: Notification of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand on Practical Guidelines for Air Operators Performing Flights into the Kingdom of Thailand and Summary of Practical Guidelines for Air Operators).

TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (https://www.tatnews.org/). Travellers can also keep up-to-date with the COVID-19 situation in Thailand at https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/eng/index.php.



Loading…

For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.

This press release is published on 25 March, 2020, at 13.00 Hrs. All information is accurate at the current time but can be changed depending on the situation. The TAT Newsroom will not be updating this press release but will issue new updates as soon as further information becomes available.











