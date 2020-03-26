TAT redesigns logos to promote social distancing to prevent COVID-19

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has temporarily redesigned the two main logos for international and domestic tourism, encouraging foreign and Thai tourists to maintain social distancing, as part of the nationwide effort to combat the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







TAT understands that maintaining social distancing can be inconvenient, but it is for the greater good. As a state-run enterprise, TAT is doing our utmost to strictly implement preventive measures and heighten awareness for all tourists in Thailand to protect them from being exposed to the virus.

TAT has also taken a step further in line with the Thai government’s social distancing guidance by allowing our staff at the TAT Head Office and TAT Bangkok Office to work from home from today, 23 March until 5 April, 2020. Operations at the two offices in Bangkok are expected to resume from 7 April, 2020, onwards.

Official advice on social distancing

The Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, Thailand has advised the public to refrain from attending social activities and keep a distance of at least one meter from other people. The public should also refrain from unnecessary trips to crowded places and if possible, work from home. If people strictly implement self-protection, it can reduce the disease transmission.

According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) basic protective measures against the new coronavirus, maintaining social distancing is to maintain at least one-meter distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. The WHO explained that when someone coughs or sneezes, they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain the virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease.











