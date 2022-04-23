Temperature hits 41 °C with widespread rain in Chiang Mai

Hot with day haze and isolated thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak and Phetchabun.

During 23-27 Apr, Southwesterly wind 5-15 km/hr. During 28-29 Apr, Southerly wind 5-15 km/hr. Minimum temperature 20-28 °C. Maximum temperature 32-41 °C.



Hot weather nearly the whole areas with very hot weather in some areas through the week. Then decreasing in temperature but hot weather remained in several areas mainly lower portion. Isolated rain during early period then scattered to fairly widespread rain with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas.

Gusty wind occurred in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Phetchabun, KamphaengPhet, Phayao, Lamphun, Pichit, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Lampang, Chiang Mai and Tak.









































