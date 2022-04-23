Confused driver injures 10 crammed into SUV in Pattaya

Ten people crammed into a Toyota Fortuner were injured when the SUV crashed into a barrier on the Highway 7 ramp in Pattaya.

Upon questioning, the injured people said that all 10 of them came back from tour and stopped to eat in South Pattaya.



The group of 6 men and 4 women was leaving Pattaya after the Songkran holidays and as their car came up to the ramp to go onto Highway 7 just after the tunnel and before North Pattaya Road the driver got confused which way to go and instead drove into the concrete center divider at full speed ripping off the right side of the SUV, sending passengers flying out of the car and onto the road.





































