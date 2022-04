Roadwork left unfinished for two years is now complete in East Pattaya.

Banglamung Subdistrict Mayor Jaraywat Chinnawat on April 20 accepted a completed drainage system on Banglamung Soi 43 where contractors walked off the job in 2020, leaving the road surface open and broken.

Jaraywat said the 859,539 -baht project to lay 20 new 60 cms underground pipes for 205 meters under the road finally got finished after the subdistrict went after the delinquent contractor legally.