Temperature decreases in upper regions

LAMPANG – The northern and northeastern regions continue to experience colder weather, especially on mountain peaks where the frigid climate has been causing frozen dew in the morning.

At Ban Mae Chaem village in the highlands of Chae Son National Park, Lampang province, the lowest temperature has been 1-3 degrees Celsius, causing a phenomenon called Mae Kha Ning or Moei Kab where morning dew gets frozen in the frigid temperature. This phenomenon occurred today for the third consecutive day, causing much excitement among visitors. Villagers have to wear more than two layers of winter clothing and sit by bonfires for warmth in the early morning.

On Doi Inthanon mountain in Chiang Mai, visitors are pleased to face the -1 degree Celsius morning temperature and to see frozen dew on Kew Mae Pan trail, up to the mountain peak. As today was a national holiday, many visitors came here yesterday and camped overnight to see the sunrise and the sea of fog. The number of visitors yesterday alone was around 7,000 persons, both Thais and foreigners.

In Bueng Kan, a walking street market by the Mekong River takes place every Tuesday and Friday on Khao Mao road amidst the cold conditions and strong winds. The wind has blown some tents and items away, requiring sellers to secure their tents with cables. However, many people continue to visit the walking street to buy winter clothes at affordable prices, some sold directly from factories and some second-hand.

In Nong Khai, cold weather has made lotus flowers and Wang Bua Daeng bloom all over the famous pond of 2,000 rai (3.2 km2). Villagers in Ban Nong Bo village in Pa Kho subdistrict are now providing boat services for tourists, and have placed pontoons on the pond allowing tourists to take pictures with the blooming lotus lake all around them.