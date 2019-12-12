Pattaya police put on show of force after unflattering TV report

Pattaya police put on a show of force after a foreign media report implied that they weren’t doing their job in preventing scams against tourists.

Local Tourist Police Division chief Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensarn led 50 Tourist and Pattaya police, along with city hall regulatory enforcement officers, on a walk from the north to south ends of Beach Road Dec. 9 to show tourists they indeed were about.

Pattaya city and police officials got their noses bent out of shape after another overseas press television program highlighted fraud perpetrated against tourists and have been bending over backward to respond.

Piyapong said more officers will be stationed around the Dusit Thani Hotel, Central Road and near Walking Street with all doing extra patrols through the new year.

He added that particular attention would be paid to the female and transvestite prostitutes working the beachfront and to Thai hooligans and pimps loitering and drinking on the beach.