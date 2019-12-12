Father’s Day exhibition attracts many visitors

BANGKOK – An exhibition to celebrate Father’s Day has drawn many visitors to Sanam Luang in Bangkok, with one of the main highlights being the sculpture zone.

The exhibition attracted a wide variety of visitors, including the general public, students and tourists, on Constitution Day, a public holiday in Thailand on December 10. The event reveals details about His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great’s Sufficiency Economy philosophy and other royal initiatives. The event is held for people to express their gratitude and loyalty to the late King and to celebrate His Majesty’s birthday on December 5.

This morning, many visitors took pictures in the event’s sculpture zone. The zone features sculptures of the giants of Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram temple, the giants of Arun Ratchawararam temple, the Four Diamond Kings of Heaven and the royal barges. Other highlights include a water fountain presentation and booths selling community products.

People are invited to visit the exhibition at Sanam Luang until December 14, 2019. The event is open to the public between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. from today until Thursday and between 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.