Team Thailand competes in ‘49th International Snow Sculpture Contest’ in Sapporo

BANGKOK, Thailand – Let’s show our support for Team Thailand as they compete in the 49th International Snow Sculpture Contest at the Sapporo Snow Festival 2025! The competition will take place at Odori 11-chome International Square in Sapporo, Japan, from 3-7 February 2025.

A special thanks to CRC Sports Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Central Retail Corporation and the exclusive distributor of Columbia in Thailand, for providing the team with essential winter clothing and gear—helping them stay warm and confident on their journey! (TAT)































