‘Amazing Thailand Romance Month’ kicks off with grand celebrations at Central World and Suvarnabhumi Airport

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) officially launched Amazing Thailand Romance Month on 1 February, with grand events at Central World and Suvarnabhumi Airport. Part of the “2 BY 4 Global Campaign”, the initiative enhances travel experiences for couples and LGBTQ+ travellers throughout February.

The morning festivities at Central World were led by TAT Governor Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, joined by Mr. Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Europe, the Americas, Middle East, and Africa, alongside senior TAT executives and Central Group representatives. A key highlight was the release of 20 iconic tuk-tuks, symbolising Thailand’s warm welcome and promoting key tourist routes, including Siam Square and Sukhumvit. In the afternoon, a special Lucky Draw event offered international travellers luxury hotel discounts, shopping vouchers, dining experiences, health & wellness packages, and exciting travel activities, made possible through partnerships with over 50 domestic and international brands.







The Amazing Thailand Romance Month celebrations continue from 1 to 16 February 2025 at four major international airports, with additional exclusive travel benefits and discounts available beyond 16 February at participating shopping malls and partner venues across Thailand. For more information, visit: Celebrate Love with Amazing Thailand Romance Month Privileges. (TAT)











































