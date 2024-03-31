TCC calls for review of recent disruptions on Bangkok’s Yellow Line monorail

The Thailand Consumers Council (TCC) is advocating for a comprehensive review of recent disruptions on Bangkok’s Yellow Line monorail, proposing the involvement of independent experts alongside official agencies.

The call seeks to uncover the root causes of incidents, including a major incident where track components detached, leading to vehicle damage. The agency said its push for an independent probe is based on the need for transparency and expertise in addressing the system’s vulnerabilities.







TCC’s Transport Sub-committee Chairman, Dr. Anuchar Sethasathien, also urged responsible agencies to devise compensation mechanisms for affected parties and improve emergency response protocols. He suggested that future monorail construction contracts include preventive measures and emergency response drills to enhance overall safety and operational reliability.







Responding to the recent malfunctions, the Yellow Line’s operator implemented temporary service adjustments and station closures to manage the impact on commuters.

The TCC’s call for an independent investigation aligns with months-long efforts to ensure the safety and reliability of Bangkok’s rapidly expanding urban transit systems. (NNT)































