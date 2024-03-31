Thailand offers tax breaks for forest fire fight support

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, in collaboration with the Board of Investment (BOI), is calling on the private sector to financially support its efforts in combating forest fires, especially in the country’s northern regions where haze pollution is a major issue.

To incentivize donations, the ministry is offering tax reductions of up to 200% for contributions made towards purchasing fire-fighting equipment, training firefighters, and establishing forest fire-monitoring points. The program allows companies to contribute between 500,000 baht and 5 million baht annually from January to April.







Permanent Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment Jatuporn Buruspat affirmed the government’s commitment to tackling air pollution but acknowledged the limitations posed by budget constraints. He said the project is part of a broader strategy to improve air quality and environmental conditions in anticipation of the upcoming Songkran festival, with specific efforts focused on reducing hotspots in Mae Hong Son and Chiang Mai provinces.







BOI Deputy Secretary-General Suthiket Thatpitakkul, meanwhile, made clear the organization’s dedication to promoting investments that contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment, citing previous incentives for cleaner technology investments in Rayong province. (NNT)































