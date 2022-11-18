Demonstrators arrested for causing disorder during APEC summit in Bangkok

Police arrested demonstrators for causing disorder, damaging public property and attacking officials in their attempt to march to the venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2022 summit.

Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong, spokesman for the joint security and traffic management command for the APEC summit, said about 350 demonstrators left the City Hall plaza at about 8.50am and headed for the APEC summit at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center to file their complaints.







The demonstrators’ movement was against the law, he said.

Security officials blocked them on Dinso Road and warned them they were violating the law controlling demonstrations.

Ignoring the warning, protesters threw rocks and objects at officials and damaged government pickup trucks, Pol Maj Gen Archayon said.







“Police thus have to use force for self-defense and arrest 10 wrongdoers who violated (demonstration) rules and other criminal laws,” he said.

Regarding police’s use of rubber bullets, Pol Maj Gen Archayon said police had to protect themselves from attackers and arrest the wrongdoers who fought against and assaulted police.

"The response is in accordance with laws, order-oriented strategies and security measures," he said. (TNA)






































