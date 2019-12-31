TAT welcomes flydubai’s inaugural Dubai-Krabi flight

Bangkok– The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to welcome flydubai’s inaugural flight on the Dubai-Krabi route, which arrived at Krabi International Airport on 11 December, 2019.

The UAE-based budget airline will operate a daily flight on the route utilising its Boeing 737 aircraft. The flight will have a transit in Yangon, Myanmar, and is code-shared with Emirates Airlines.

“Flydubai’s new Dubai-Krabi flight will cater to the increasing numbers of travellers from the UAE, which is the most lucrative and the largest tourist source market from the Middle East.”

Mr. PichayaSaisaengchan, Director of TAT Dubai and Middle East Office

Last year, Thailand welcomed nearly 200,000 visitors from the UAE, both Emirates and residents.

Mr. Pichaya added that flydubai’s new Dubai-Krabi air route would present more options for beach goers and adventure enthusiasts from the UAE, the GCC and those connecting from Europe and the USA on the Emirates network to explore Thailand’s off the beaten path islands and scenic beach resorts in the hidden gem of Andaman Sea including the famous Phi Phi Island.

The inaugural flight received an airport welcome by Mr. SomkuanKhanngern, Vice Governor of Krabi, Mr. AttapornNuang-Udom, Director of Krabi Airport, Mr. UthitLimsakul, Director of TAT Krabi Office, Mr. PichayaSaisaengchan, and representatives from the Krabi Tourism Association.

Mr. SudhirSreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations – UAE, GCC, Subcontinent and Africa – at flydubai, said. “We are delighted to mark the inaugural flight of our new route to Krabi and to see our network grow further east. Over the past ten years, we have shown our commitment to opening up underserved markets and enabling millions of passengers to travel to more places more often.”