Land tax to help poor people: Interior Minister

BANGKOK – The introduction of the Land and Building Tax law has caused confusion and concern among many parties, especially the taxation criteria. The Minister of the Interior has addressed the issue, stressing that the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Finance are working together on this matter.

The Minister of the Interior, Gen AnupongPaochinda has revealed progress in the enforcement of the land and building tax according to the Land and Building Tax Act BE 2562 which has been postponed from an initial starting date of 1st January 2020, saying that the responsible Local Administration Organizations will be asking land owners to submit details of their land holdings until March 2020.

He said the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Finance are now working together on taxation criteria, stressing that this law is intended to collect tax from the wealthy in order to help the poor.

The Interior Minister said any persons receiving notification letters with inaccurate information after submitting their land plot details, can file for an amendment at the respective local administration; by submitting the request by mail or online, or authorizing other persons to file the request on their behalf.